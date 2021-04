AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are at the scene of a shooting on the 4300 block of Aintree Road.

Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old white female who had been shot in the face. She was taken to the hospital and listed as critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing, details are limited at this time.

