Shooting suspect on the run in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the person accused of shooting a man early Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.

After arriving on the scene, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and accused suspect.

Deputies are looking for the suspect who was last seen running toward the T.J. Maxx store on Wrightsboro Road.

He’s described as a black male in his teens or early 20s wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injury.

No further information has been provided by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.