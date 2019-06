AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Aiken County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 300 block of Verdery Drive near Belvedere-Clearwater Road.

Investigators tell us one person was shot in the arm. He reportedly has at least 3 wounds.

The suspect may be in a silver colored SUV.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update