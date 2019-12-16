Shooting on Watkins Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 P.M. deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Watkins St. A man was shot and sent to the Augusta University Medical Center emergency room. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is reported to have occurred as a result of a robbery. The suspect is being questioned on the scene.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.