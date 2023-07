Evans, GA (WJBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Columbia County.

Just before midnight on Sunday, a call was made to 911 about a shooting victim on the 100 block of Laura Lane.

That’s off Glenora Drive near North Belair Road in Evans.

NewsChannel 6 has learned from dispatch that the shooting happened at an unknown location, however the victim was discovered at a home on Laura Lane.

No other details have been released at this time.