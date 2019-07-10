Teenager shot in Aiken

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety reports a shooting incident on the 1100 block of Alderman St. Wednesday.

Officials say officers and investigators arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m. A teenage boy was shot once in the leg.

The teenager was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators do not have any suspects at this time, but are interviewing potential witnesses.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372.

Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.