BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death.

Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in a vehicle. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story.