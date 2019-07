WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting last night at the Briarwood Apartments in Waynesboro, Ga.

The victim was taken to the Burke County Medical Center where he was stabilized and then transported to the Augusta University Medical Center. No word on his condition, at this time.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. So far, no suspect information has been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.