Shooting at Ikonz Sportsbar & Grill; injuries reported

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies are at the scene of a shooting at Ikonz Sportsbar & Grill.
A viewer tells us the shooting happened outside in the lounge area in front of them.
At least one gunshot wound has been confirmed at this time. Details are limited.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation
