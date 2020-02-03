Sherman & Hemstreet Real Estate Co. and Augusta Housing and Community Development to build $15 million Mixed Use Development

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sherman & Hemstreet and Augusta Housing and Community Development are partnering to build a fifteen million dollar mixed use multifamily retail development “The James”.

Construction of the mixed use development will be along James Brown Boulevard in the historic Laney Walker/Bethlehem neighborhood.

A meeting will be held at 6PM on February 6th at the Tabernacle Family Life Center at 1230 Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta.

Special guests including Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Commissioners will be in attendance.

