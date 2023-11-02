Update, November 3 – According to the Columbia County Facebook page, Logan Smith has been located.

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Thirty-year-old Logan Smith was last seen Oct. 30 on I-20 near the Appling-Harlem Hwy. exit. Smith was seen wearing khaki pants and a green long-sleeve shirt and some beard growth. He was on foot at the time.

Investigators say Smith has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

If you’ve seen Smith or know where he may be, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.