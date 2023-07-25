BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Board of Commissioners has issued a statement regarding the actions of Burke County Sheriff, Alfonso Williams.

On June 27th, around 20 employees of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were promoted within the agency after several retirements had occurred.

The salary adjustments took effect on July 2nd and after numerous phone calls and emails to the County Manager and the Board of Commissioners, the pay adjustments with additional work responsibilities were not processed.

On Monday, the Board of Commissioners issued the release below:

