Sheriff will enforce mandatory masks in Augusta

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Mayor Hardie Davis says it’s all about the W’s

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands and

Watch your distance, and when it comes to masks the Sheriff saying no more warnings.

Mayor Hardie Davis doesn’t like where this is going saying Augusta has added 3000 cases of the coronavirus in less than two months.

“All of that has been triggered with the re-opening of the state of Georgia since we’ve reopened the state of Georgia people are saying I’m free I’m free I’m going back to normal that’s just not what you can do,” said Mayor Davis.

Testing has increased in Augusta that’s contributing to the increase in case but health officials say community spread is also on the rise.

“We’re seeing cases in younger people and older people we’re seeing cases across the age spectrum,” said Dr Stephen Goggans, The District Health Director.

Mayor Davis says he’s extended his executive order requiring masks in businesses another 30 days, with Sheriff saying now his deputies will be enforcing the mandate.

“We will no longer be issuing warnings if a violation is observed the business will be cited and the matter will be resolved through the judicial process, “said Sheriff Roundtree.

The Sheriff office is investigating the concert, at the Country Club Saturday night and he’s says the owners could face criminal charges.

“Appeared a clear reckless violation of the governors order as it relates to social distancing or capacity violations, “said Sheriff Roundtree.

But many are saying city can’t mandate masks because it goes beyond what the Governor has ordered for the state.

“Would be happy debate these executive orders in a court of law as opposed to a hospital room or a funeral home,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

The Sheriff says teams of deputies will be conducting checks on businesses to make sure they are complying, but Mayor Davis says this is not about citing businesses or shutting them down he says this is about saving lives and keeping people healthy in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.