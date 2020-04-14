Sheriff Roundtree warns of “reckless conduct”

Augusta.,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders saying shelter in place emergency orders are still in place and need to be followed.

City leaders giving an update on the augusta’s Covid-19 response saying there is room for improvement when it comes to following shelter in place and social distancing.

The biggest concern is that people continue to gather in groups of ten or more.

The sheriff can charge those who violate the state emergency order with reckless conduct which is a misdemeanor

“The charge is that your actions are putting others in danger in jeopardy that’s why that charge is so significant for any other criminal charge the fact that your actions by you not adhering to the order of social distancing and mitigating the spread of the virus you are putting others at risk,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The Sheriff says at this point his office has not cited any one for reckless conduct for violating the Shelter in place order, and says he wants to keep it that way.