AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sheriff Richard Roundtree released a statement regarding the uptick in homicides within the last week.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is acutely aware of the uptick in homicides within the last week. The Sheriff’s Office is taking decisive action to investigate these homicides as well as to prevent others in the future. The Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of investigation and requests our citizens’ input and information they may be able to provide to successfully arrest the culprits. At this juncture, it is apparent that at least two of the shooting victims were killed as a result of gang violence. We have plans for selected enforcement action to target those criminals who are participating in gangs and the associated gun violence and drug trafficking.”

“This will include proactive teams conducting operations in areas recently affected by gang activity and other known high crime areas. Deputies will also conduct road checks in targeted areas. This activity will continue until these gang members and their associates realize that the Sheriff’s Office will not rest until they stop or are put in jail.”

Sheriff Roundtree