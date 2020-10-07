Sheriff raise could open floodgates

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners risking being called generous to a fault approving nearly a quarter million-dollar salary for the new administrator and a nearly 40 percent raise for the existing sheriff.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree got the news from the city attorney he’s getting a new salary in the new year.

“A motion to increase the total annual salary of Sheriff Richard Roundtree to the sum of $176,500 dollars,” said City Attorney Wayne Brown.

The vote was unanimous.

“If you look at the salaries throughout the state of Georgia you will find that Sheriff Roundtree was grossly underpaid,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners compared the salaries of other state law enforcement officials, they found that Sheriff Roundtree’s department takes more than 400 thousand calls a year.

He supervises more than 700 employees, and takes home a salary of a 126-thousand dollars

While in Columbia county the sheriff’s office takes fewer calls has fewer employees but the Sheriff has a salary of more than 175 thousand dollars.

“It was to try to get that salary up you know that was a typically you’re going to be damned if you do and damned if you don’t on that,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

But even commissioners who voted for the increase say the flood gates are now open for more raise requests.

“We started off with the Marshal we have him a raise, a supplement everybody else is going to come and I don’t blame them for coming the commission should have known if they didn’t know that once you open the door you can’t close it,” said Commissioner Marion Wiliams.

Later this month commissioners will be kicking off the 2021budgt season commissioner Clarke says if we’re going to raise the Sheriff’s salary, he wants to look at deputy salaries as well all of this could cost taxpayers even more in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.