Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s official says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded.

No one was immediately taken into custody following the early Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, but the Greenville County sheriff said his office had “some suspect information.”

Authorities had originally said 12 people were hurt, but later told WYFF-TV a revised casualty figure. The names and precise conditions of the victims weren’t immediately released. A Facebook post from the club said Foogiano was scheduled to perform Saturday night. A representative tells the AP the trap rapper is safe.