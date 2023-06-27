GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Shepeard Community Blood Center is opening a new donor center in Grovetown.

The new center, located at 290 Meridian Drive, is open 7 days a week for blood and platelet donations.

A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28th, at noon.

Shepeard also operates donor centers in Augusta, Evans, Aiken, and Dublin, along with thousands of mobile blood drives each year.

Shepeard is the CSRA’s only local blood center and is the primary blood supplier to AU Health, Piedmont Augusta, Aiken Regional, and more than two dozen other health facilities.

“Like with all of Shepeard’s other donor centers, the blood collected at our new location in Grovetown will stay here in the CSRA to help save and improve the lives of local patients,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel.

Donors can visit shepeardblood.org to view the new center’s operating hours and to make an appointment.

Walk-ins are always welcome.