AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shepeard Community Blood Center holding a blood drive in downtown Augusta to benefit a local deputy, who was critically injured in the line of duty.

The community showed up for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Mercer, who was shot after responding to a call on July 8th. Many donors said they didn’t think twice about giving lifesaving blood.

Just moments after the incident, officials say they were told Deputy Mercer might need a massive blood transfusion.

Shepeard Community Blood Center telling us that it was blood already on their shelves that saved Deputy Mercer’s life.

“We never know when something like that is going to happen,” said Benjamin Prijatel, CEO of Shepeard Community Blood Center. “But, at Shepeard, we want to make sure that we are prepared to respond. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Prijatel tells us this drive helps replenish that blood supply so it’s ready to go again when needed.

Julie Kelly, who works for the marshal’s office, says she came out to help a fellow deputy in need.

“It’s extremely important to give blood,” said Julie Kelly, a blood donor. “You never know when it’s going to be you or a family member that’s in need. I know that the center has been short lately on blood, so it’s important that everybody comes out when they have the opportunity and donate.”

Shepeard tells us that donations are down in the summer with school out and people out of town.

“When we see incidents like this, it’s a really good reminder that that blood needs to be on the shelves,” said Prijatel.

“They don’t call it ‘life blood’ for nothing,” said Patrick Clayton, Chief Deputy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “So I encourage everyone to give blood.”

Chief Patrick Clayton tells us donating blood always feels rewarding.

“Also, I was able to do platelets, which is even more high in demand,” said Clayton. “So I was glad to be able to come down here and contribute to this and help out other people and help out Deputy Mercer.”

Prijatel tells us about three percent of people give blood and the need for donations is year-round.

“And if we could just inch that up just a little bit, we would never want for blood products,” said Prijatel. “And all of our hospitals and all of our patients would have their needs met. ”If you weren’t able to make it to the blood drive today, Prijatel tells us you can donate at any Shepherd blood donation center or mobile unit and ask that your donation be credited to Deputy Mercer.