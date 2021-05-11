Shenandoah Ridge apartment fire affects eight units

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County fire crews responded to 427 Blue Ridge Dr. in Martinez when a building fire broke out at Shenandoah Ridge Apartment Homes.

The fire was called in to dispatch at 10:09 p.m. Monday night.

Units were on the scene until almost 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning following a fire that resulted in damage to eight of the living units, all of which were occupied.

The fire is believed to have begun when residents in a second-story apartment were blowing up an air mattress – according to the fire report, the air pump they were using sparked and caught fire, which then spread to the mattress.

The residents alerted the others living in the same building and helped them evacuate.

When Columbia County fire crews arrived approximately 5 minutes after the initial dispatch call, firefighters were met at the door with flames and heavy smoke.

Two apartments received heavy damage, one from the fire and efforts to put it out and the other from water damage due to the attempt to put out the fire above it.

Three had heavy to moderate damage, and three received moderate damage.

Red Cross was contacted to help with at least one of the families.

The investigation that followed ruled the fire was accident, and no charges or arrests were made.