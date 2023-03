HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — The Harlem Merchants Association is hosting the Sham Rock n’ Roll Golf Cart Parade and Festival on Saturday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of the Harlem library. There will be a golf cart parade to kick things off at 11 a.m. and there will be a $5 entry fee for those wanting to enter the procession.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be music, beer, food, craft vendors, and inflatables. It’s fun for the entire family!