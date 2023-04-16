AUGUSTA (WJBF) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Saturday some local students spent the day helping raise awareness and fighting sexual assault and domestic violence.

Members of Alpha Chi sorority at Augusta University held their annual “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event today on The Grove.

The event included a one-mile run or walk around campus, yard games, and a competitive dash featuring male students running in high heels.

According to the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes website, men are asked to walk in women’s high-heeled shoes to actively confront gender stereotypes and expectations.

Becky Halioua, an advocate against domestic violence, shared why this event was so important, “Today we are out at Augusta University, the importance of today is to spread awareness of sexual assault and domestic violence. We’re really wanting for our college students and our younger population to know that they have the right what happens to their bodies and they have the right to say no, and when things happen to them they definitely need to be reporting it and there are resources available to them whether it is through campus police and a variety of other resources available on campus and definitely safe homes is available to them here in the community as well and they have a variety of available community resources, campus resources and outlets, people here in the community that love and care about them and are here to support them.”

NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin was the guest speaker and shared her story of surviving domestic violence.

Money raised at the event goes to Safe Homes and is used to provide services for individuals experiencing sexual assault and domestic violence.

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes website says these events began in 2001 and happen all over the world.