BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – Reports of severe damage are coming in from Bamberg as storms have made their way through the area.

According to city officials, old city hall has collapsed. The building was unoccupied.

More reports of damage include the back of an old antique store collapsing, uprooted trees, and debris scattered across the area.

Highway 301 is blocked in downtown.

No word on if there have been any injuries.

The National Weather Service says they will be sending out a crew tomorrow to Bamberg to survey the damage from this potential tornado.

The Bamberg County School District announced they will have another eLearning day Wednesday, Jan. 10. Additionally, all after school programs will be canceled. The school district expects to resume normal operation Thursday, but that is subject to change.

Edisto Electric Cooperative posted the following pictures: