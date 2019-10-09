Severance pay changes advance

The plan to make Augusta less generous to departing department directors is moving forward.

A commission committee recommending a plan that would cut severance pay to city executives who leave.

Commissioners have been critized for its policy that paid six month severance pay even if department directors quit or retired

The plan calls for the maxium pay to be reduced and only for those who are let go without cause.

” We have a reduction in this item the maximum pay for severance for the reasons determined such as involuntary separation without cause that I believe is three months,” says Commissioner Sammie Sias.



If the full commission approves the new policy, it will only apply when new department heads are hired.