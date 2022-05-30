AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Some ticket-holders say they are still waiting to get their money back after XPR Augusta, the Masters week concert series, was cancelled.

Earlier this month, we spoke with Jim Gay who purchased tickets for Jimmy Buffet’s set at XPR Augusta. He planned to come all the way from Philadelphia.

“I was really looking forward to it. It combines two of my favorite things, Jimmy Buffett and the Masters. It was a no brainer to me and it’s disappointing it has come to this,” Gay said.

After the concert was canceled, Gay says he patiently waited for his refund.

“Hopefully they have the money to refund everybody. I guess we’ll wait and see how that plays out,” Gay said in early May.

Almost a month after the concert was canceled, Gay says he was finally refunded in full on May 20th. Several concert goers say they received a refund this week. But others haven’t had the same luck, like Marissa Coyne, who says she is still waiting for her money.

“The email went out saying that 20 days the refunds would start going out. 20 days have passed. It’s been almost four months since I purchased the tickets. I would just like my money back at this point,” Coyne said.

Some ticket purchasers say they have tried to go through the city to receive refunds, however according to Augusta Economic Development Authority, “No money has changed hands between the City, AEDA, or C4 Live. It is proper to say that we were simply the conduit that allowed a deal to be struck between the City of Augusta and C4 Live.”

“I know it’s coming, but it’s just a matter of how long they’ve had the money already and what they’ve promised people in terms of a timeline that they would get their money back. I would just like the money back,” Coyne said.