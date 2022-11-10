COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There are several temporary lane closures in Columbia County that the driving public needs to be aware of.

There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Willie Daniels Drive starting Monday, November 14th until Friday, November 18th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Cleaning of the roadway will take place so there could be dust at times.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells starting Monday, November 14th until November 18th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The lane closure will be in the eastbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of Columbia Road at Flowing Wells Road.

There will be an intermediate, temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road, and the lane closure will be from the intersection of Day Road to Tallman Drive starting Monday, November 14th to Monday, December 5th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.