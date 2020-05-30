Several take to the streets in Augusta following death of man in police custody out of state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As protests and uprisings take place across the U.S. in opposition to the arrest and death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several people gathered for a peaceful talk and march in west Augusta.

The group, which did not immediately name an organizer, met at the old Kroger on Wrightsboro Road across from Augusta Mall. Men and women discussed supporting businesses owned by African Americans in Augusta as well as those businesses that support and treat blacks fairly. Some people talked about, what they described as, racial injustice and police treating younger African American men unfairly.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with those who attended the short rally, including James Knox, who said people must be organized and not destroy their own communities because that takes away from the message. Knox, who said he is running for Congress, said the protests are happening because people are frustrated. He added that he wants to make sure that proactive laws are created, not reactive laws.

After the rally, the group marched down Wrightsboro Road towards downtown Augusta and ended at the corner store where Fox Den is located.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the event.

Ray Montana, who leads CSRA Street Justice Council, said there will be another demonstration Sunday at noon at Hooters on Washington Road.

We will have the full story on WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 6 at 11.