AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Several fires in Aiken, including one at the Fermata Club this week, are currently under investigation as being ‘suspicious’.

Aiken Department of Public Safety says that they responded to a number of fires over several hours, on the morning of April 17.

The fires were located at:

841 Whiskey Rd (Fermata Club)

The intersection of Clark Rd / Legare Rd (near the entrance of Hitchcock Woods)

349 Jehossee Drive (near Citizens Park)

104 Recreation Drive (near Gem Lakes Recreation Area)

170 Price Ave (Carolina Bay)

Investigators are searching for driver of this car, pictured below, for questioning in connection with the case.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Crime Tip | City of Aiken, SC Government