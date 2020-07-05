Several injured in Barnwell County shooting

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in connection with a shooting at a party early Sunday morning.

Chief Deputy Steve Griffith told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that the incident, involving mostly teenagers, happened outside of a home in the Red Oak community of Barnwell County just after midnight.

We’ve learned five people were taken to different medical centers in the area. Their conditions weren’t immediately released.

Witnesses who were at the scene are being uncooperative, Chief Deputy Griffith added.

If you have any information, contact authorities.