Several four-wheelers stolen from Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Saluda County Sherrif’s Office is investigating a number of thefts in the area.

Authorities say the incidents involved the theft of three four-wheelers taken from within the county within the last 48 hours.

One has already been recovered. “Please be on the lookout for suspicious persons in your neighborhood. Be watchful for parked / unattended vehicles with trailers attached,” Officials said on social media. “Be sure to store your four-wheelers, golf carts, and trailers out of sight. Make sure they are secured and identifiable,” they added.

You’re asked if anyone approaches you trying to sell a four-wheeler, contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.