AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple events are being held this weekend to support the Garden City Rescue Mission.

The “Rescue the Rescue Mission Run/Walk/Stroll Fundraiser” this Saturday September 2, starts at 8 p.m. The starting point of the run/walk/stroll will be at the Mill Village Trailhead 109 Eve Street, behind the Kroc Center.

There will also be a yard sale sponsored by the congregation at Belair Baptist Church at 7652 Main Street in Grovetown from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Garden City Rescue Mission building fund.

The Garden City Rescue Mission has helped to house homeless men in the CSRA from downtown Augusta for 22 years – in order to stay at their current location at 828 Fenwick Street, where they house, feed, and hold worship opportunities with those without shelter, they will are having to purchase outright the building they operate out of.

So far, $300,899.06 has been raised toward their overall goal of $495,000.

According to their social media page, The Mission has approximately $194,000 to raise and roughly two weeks to go.

Supporters have been getting the work out since June, when the ministry found out it might lose its long-term home – and multiple fundraisers have been held since then to raise the necessary funds.

The contact for volunteering and donations for the yard sale is Tammy Hudson at (803) 622-6863.