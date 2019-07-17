Seven indicted in Emanuel County for murder, drugs, and gang charges

SWAINSBORO, GA (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Grand Jury indicted seven members of a gang related group on Tuesday.

The seven indicted were members of a Bloods affiliated racketeering group. They were indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, drugs, and violations of the RICO act.

Swainsboro native, 43-year-old Tony Lenard Williams is identified as the leader of the drug commerce racketeering enterprise. Williams allegedly hired Blood street gang members to help him.

Williams co-conspirator 36 -year-old Travis Lee Brown faces two counts of racketeering for operating the enterprise while Williams was in jail.

Their charges include:

murder

aggravated assault

weapons charges

drug charges

gang act charges

entering automobile

escape

affray

tampering with evidence

19-year old Neshawn Brown, 22-year-old Talik Reaun Williams, and his father Tony Lenard Williams face counts of murder for the homicide of Angela Katrice Gillis in 2016 as well as racketeering.

Talik and Tony Williams, and Richard Curry Anderson face murder charges for the 2017 homicide of Zaveion Ricks.

27-year-old Victor Jammal Hall and 22-year-old Walter Lee Figueroa also face charges of racketeering and gang act for their involvement in operations with Tony Williams.

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information, please call the Eastman GBI Office at (478) 374-6988.