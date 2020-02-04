Setting boundaries for downtown parking program fails

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) If you’re going to have parking meters downtown you have to decide exactly where in downtown those meters would go. Right now Augusta Commissioners can’t agree to that.

Commissioner Sammie Sias tried make it clear, commissioners were not approving the entire paid parking program for downtown, but only the area drivers would be charged.

“Just simply this says is the area that will be included and that way any future discussions on this we’ll know what area we’re talking about,” said Commissioner Sias.

But when it comes to charging to park downtown, many commissioners say a lot more talk is needed before the can approve any part of the parking program Even simply setting the boundaries.

“I think it’s a foregone conclusion in everybody’s mind between 13th and 5th where ever you go. So I just think it’s a way to put you in position that you really don’t want to be in and approve it piecemeal by piecemeal. I don’t think that’s the way to go,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“When you sit up there and listen to what’s being debated, you still have a lot of questions so it’s not a bad thing it didn’t pass,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“I don’t see how I could support parking meters because we have parking lots that are never full,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Mayor Davis has been the leading the push for the parking program downtown, he was in no mood to discuss this latest setback.

” What does it say, what does it say that we can’t even approve the service area?”

“Ask the commission,” said Mayor Davis, walking away.

“Are we sending a message that we don’t want it at all?

“I don’t think we’re sending a message that we don’t want it I think there’s so much to talk about I think there’s still people we need to engage,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The final vote was five to four with commissioner Marion Williams out showing this body is equally divided when it comes to downtown parking in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.