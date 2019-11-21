Seniors enjoy annual pre-Thanksgiving lunch at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Hundreds enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving lunch in Aiken, South Carolina on Thursday, November 21.

The lunch put on by the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers Association – Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick Chapter at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center has been a staple in the area for more than 30 years.

“I’ve been coming for years and everything has been nice,” Donna Mazyck-Young told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The food is great, the people are great, everything is just wonderful,” she added. The vegetarian had macaroni and potatoes but for her, that it was more about seeing familiar faces at the annual event.

In addition to a thanksgiving meal with all the fixin’s, entertainment and a number of speakers participated.

“The senior citizens are the ones that paved the pathway for us to be in a position that we are in, particularly with me being the Aiken County Coroner so it’s with thanks that I thank them for their service and it’s time for me to give back to them,” Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables shared.

Local law enforcement officers and community service organizations, including Aiken Public Safely, Aiken County Sheriff’s Department, SLED, the Unified Riders Motorcycle Club and the Atomic Dogs Motorcycle Club helped serve food.

“My wife is a member of this club and I’m here with her celebrating this event,” Walter Augustus shared. “This is my first time here and it was a great event. I really enjoyed it,” he added.

Dr. Cheryl Cummings served as Mistress of Ceremony. We’re told nearly 300 seniors participated.

“We are hoping to be able to do this again next year and hopefully be even bigger and better,” President of Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers Association – Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick Chapter Herbert Schofield said.