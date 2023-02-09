MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A retirement community in McCormick County protests today at their local post office. They’re hoping to stop their mail service from coming to an end.

Many in the Savannah Lakes Village community already have to travel many miles to get their mail from the local post office. But, soon, they might not be able to get their mail at all.

The decision to stop mail stems from a U.S. Postal Service policy change for new developments after 2012, they’re requiring those newer homes with approved delivery to get cluster mailboxes.

Savannah Lakes Village opened in 1989 and sits on more than four thousand acres. Older homes in the community will still receive curbside delivery.

“It just doesn’t seem fair,” said Dale Farnsworth, a resident at Savannah Lakes Village. “And, on top of that, we have a postmaster that just won’t talk to us. And we can’t get anyone in the post office to talk to us. We think if they would talk to us in the first place- talk to the POA in the first place- this situation would never exist.”

Residents in the community remain concerned about accessibility issues in the neighborhood, especially for those with limited mobility.

“We have a lot of new population coming to the South, they build their homes and some of them are trapped in their homes- they can’t drive,” said Kinga Kiss-Johnson, a Savannah Lakes Village resident and U. S. Army disabled veteran.

For resident Terry White, the medications he gets from the VA through the mail are crucial.

“I’m on a limited income, so I don’t want to have to purchase a P.O. Box,” said White. “But, if I don’t and we don’t get CBUs installed, then she’s going to return our mail.”

With more than 500 property owners and 40 homes, the community tells me they just want the postal service to work with them on a reasonable solution.

“As much as we appreciate everybody coming out and the public support for this, I think the only way this is going to be resolved is through a court process,” said Charles Cook of the McCormick County Council.

We have reached out to postmaster Evelyn Case, left a message and are awaiting a response.