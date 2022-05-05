AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Out of 11 outstanding seniors Just one student from Richmond and Columbia County schools is chosen and presented with the Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year award.

“56,000 students– that’s like a hundred James Brown arenas, filled up, and there’s 11 of [you all] under this roof right now. And we honor one,” Newschannel6’s Brad Means said.

The winner– Davidson Fine Arts Magnet senior, Saylor Vick says she is ready to see what her future awaits.

“I’m going to the University of Georgia– go Dawgs, always. I’m super excited and I’m just ready to take that next step. I’m ready to meet new people and to do new things, and to [become] a part of new organizations. So, I’m just– I’m ready for that next chapter and to see what I can do.”

She says she hopes to connect with new students.

“I’m just so excited to see and meet new people because I know there’s just so many good students out there and I look forward to seeing that.”

The student of the year ceremony is just one of many different community endeavors supported by the members of the Augusta Exchange Club.

“We operate the fair every year, we operate a golf tournament in the spring every year. We do make some money on those and we turn around and give it back out once a year to local charities that are all focused on our area,” President of Augusta Exchange Club Dennis Trotter said.

Now, Saylor Vick is able to compete at the district level with the chance of attending the national competition.