Sen. Ossoff visits Charlie Norwood VA, transportation access for rural veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Friday, Sen. Jon Ossoff toured the Charlie Norwood VA. During a press conference at the conclusion of the visit, he announced his plans to help veterans in rural Georgia get more transportation options for VA visits.

Sen. Ossoff says he’s pushing for the advancement of the Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act of 2021.

“One of the things I’ve heard so frequently from veterans in Georgia is that it’s difficult to access facilities, especially when they’re 45 minutes or an hour or an hour and a half away,” Sen. Ossoff said.

For veterans living in rural Georgia, the bill would mean more transportation options to and from doctor appointments at VA facilities.

“That is significant for our medical center because we service a lot of veterans in rural areas and being able to outreach, get more veterans to come in for that care, is exactly what we’re like so we’re really excited,” Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Director, Robin Jackson said.

The bill would allow VA facilities to purchase vehicles and hire drivers.

Sen. Ossoff says the bill allows communities to decide what works best for their area.

“What we’re looking at right now is an expansion of some the existing services that exist. Some of it is scheduled service, some of it is on call service. We’re looking at busses or vans,” Sen. Ossoff said.

The Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act provisions travel reimbursements for low income veterans.

“I’m going to work to move this legislation through the senate as fast as I can. That really takes bipartisanship,” Sen. Ossoff said.