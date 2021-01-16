Sen. Lindsey Graham urges politicians to stop the second impeachment of President Trump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham breaking down many issues Friday during a virtual news conference. The senator continues to oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t believe the words of the president were criminal,” said Graham.

Fresh off a trip to Texas with President Trump, Sen. Graham did call out the President’s conduct.

He said, “I think they were a big mistake. I think his presence there was wrong. I think encouraging the storyline the election was stolen was hurtful.”

Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, charging him with enticing what happened at the Capitol last week. It’s expected the Senate will hold a trial on the article of impeachment after the President’s term expires next week.

Continuing the impeachment process after Trump’s term expires would be unconstitutional according to Graham.

He encouraged, “It’s a horribly bad idea that would further divide the county. Put the presidency itself at risk and I hope that Democrats will stand down. I’m calling on President-elect Biden in the spirit of healing the nation to tell Schumer and Pelosi end the impeachment of President Trump after he leaves office.”

Fellow Republican and South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice voted to impeach the president.

“I’ve done things in the past that people were upset with because I thought they were right. I respect Tom Rice as to impeachment,” explained Graham.

Graham says there are things in Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief that he can’t support but he’s all in to give Americans more money.

He added, “A larger check to middle income, low-income families would be very helpful.”

Senator Graham also commented on former senatorial candidate Jaime Harrison’s selection to serve as chair of the Democratic National Committee, saying Harrison is a good man and he wishes him well.