Sen. Johnny Isakson discharged from rehabilitation hospital

MARIETTA, Ga. – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., was discharged and sent home today from WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he was admitted Saturday for inpatient rehabilitation after suffering four fractured ribs in a fall at his Washington, D.C., apartment. He is making good progress in his recovery and will continue to work with WellStar’s specialized team of doctors on his physical rehabilitation on an outpatient basis.



“I am doing much better thanks to the excellent medical care and rehabilitation services I have received,” said Isakson. “I’m looking forward to sleeping in my own bed and will remain focused on making a full recovery so I can get back to work. All of the thoughtful messages of support have kept my spirits high, and I thank everyone who has lifted me up during this time.”



Isakson will remain in Georgia next week and plans to return to D.C. after the August state work period.