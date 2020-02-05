Self-serve taproom and tapas restaurant coming to The Plaza in Columbia County

A self-serve taproom and tapas restaurant moving into The Plaza in Columbia County.

The owner has applied for the county’s Destination Retail Incentive Policy for some help.

It’s been two years The Plaza has been opened, and we’ve only seen one business.

Meybohm takes up a lot of it’s occupancy, helping the building stay afloat besides Your Pie, but it is a place with open space.

The owner Renee Hajek is a widow. She’s dedicating this business to her deceased husband.

“Yeah it’s funny, I used to sit right across the way over there with my kids playing on the playground and this idea was just kind of swirling in my head trying to figure out how could I make it work.,” says Hajek. “This building was under construction, and I used to sit and dream like it would be so great to go over there.”

She’s a mother of three following her dreams. She approached Columbia County leaders with her business plan.

“It’s all self-guided. You use an RFID bracelet to engage the taps and you pour as little or as much as you want, and you pay by the ounce,” says Hajed, “and once you hit 32 ounces it cuts you off.”

She got the idea from traveling with her late husband. They had a similar taste for beer as they did for music.

“You know the name is “Stay” which is Dave Matthews song. We were huge Dave Matthews fans so…” Hajek says.

Columbia County commissioners loved her business plans so much they changed the alcohol ordinance to make self-serving drinks possible.

Hajek already had a spot planned out, but her dream was always The Plaza.

“They approached me about coming to the plaza,” she says, “and I kind of laughed about it at first, but when they talked about the Destination Retail Incentive plans, it absolutely was an answer to prayers.”

With the Destination Retail Incentive Policy, Hajek will receive a grant. Her application is under review.

“I think it was just the perfect fit because it’s not just about the food and the drink and the togetherness,” she says, “it’s actually bringing together local businesses.”

She hopes to incorporate local breweries, partner with vendors, and of course play The Dave Matthews Band on the radio.

“I’m moving into life 2.0 after life 1.0, and I just, you know, he was my whole life 1.0 and so I don’t want to forget any of that, so…”

Hajek is looking at at least two months of construction, but she hopes to be open by mid- April.