Self-serve tap bar and social cafe, Stay, opens at The Plaza in Col. Co.

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been a long time coming for another business to open up at the Plaza in Columbia County.

The owner of the new spot called Stay partnered with Sinless Sweets.

It’s a self serve tap bar and social cafe.

You get a RFID card that tracks your pour and charges you by the ounce at the tap.

The bar is located within limitations of an open container area. Furniture and tents will be outside for seating.

There’s a limit of 40 people inside. Security will be there. The owners say, even during a pandemic, they’re excited to open.

Owner & Proprietor of Stay Social Tap and Table, Renee Hajek, says, “it’s crazy I really feel like our business is kind of built for something like this because it is kind of hands off. Everything here is self guided.”

Her partner agrees.

Owner & Operator of Sinless Sweets Bakery, Amber Connor, says, “with Renee’s concept and my concept, this restaurant is really one of a kind. There’s nothing else in Columbia County or in Augusta like this.”

There will be a flow coming from outside, with security at the front to tell people how the concept works.

Four live bands are playing throughout these next two days. That goes with the theme of the restaurant “Stay” named after a song from the Dave Matthews Band.

“It’s been a long time coming. You know I’ve been working on this for two and a half years. This is obviously not how I pictured the grand opening to go, but you know like everything, like Dave Matthews says, you got to make the best of what’s around,” says Hajek.

Columbia County requires 50% of sales to come from food, which is where Sinless Sweets comes in.

They’re a bakery that makes healthy sweets served throughout the morning.

Connor says she isn’t afraid of opening during a pandemic.

She started Sinless Sweets as an independent way to make money for herself. It worked out and now she’s able to station her food somewhere accessible for her customer base.

“It is, you know, a big deal to really grow this business. You know, to bring people in and have them enjoy not only the space, but the food, as well. So, you know, we’re going to have healthy alternatives for people to have,” says Connor.

Their operating hours are from Monday-Thursday: 7:00 am-1:00 PM, 3:00 PM-11:00 PM. On Friday’s and Saturday, they plan to close later, at midnight.