Security Federal Bank takes precautions against spread of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, Security Federal Bank has decided to temporarily close lobbies and cut down business hours.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Security Federal Bank will close down lobbies and operate by drive-thrus. Team members will also be available to provide banking services by phone, or by appointment for limited services.

Appointments in the branch are available to access your safe deposit boxes, for change orders, to complete loan documents, to apply for a loan or for complex transactions. Please call 803-641-3000 or 1-866-851-3000 to schedule an appointment with a banker.

Drive-thru banking hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 8:30AM – 5:00PM

Friday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM

Saturday: 9:00AM – 1:00PM

You can reach bank representatives by phone, mobile banking, or click here for the website.

Security Federal Bank released the following statement,

In accordance with CDC guidelines, we are asking that anyone who is experiencing a fever or respiratory illness, or those that have recently traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries postpone their visit to any Security Federal Bank locations for the appropriate amount of time.

