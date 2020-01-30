Security cameras going up in downtown Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Those who live, work and shop in downtown Aiken will not have to worry as much about their safety.

Aiken Department of Public Safety plans to take proactive measures to stop crime and solve it quickly.

Jim Cushman, a sales employee with Lionel Smith, supports the move.

“A few years ago, we caught somebody shoplifting in here and we actually chased the person down the street,” he told us.

Cushman knows all too well what it’s like when people steal from stores. That’s why he told NewsChannel 6 even though seeing a crime is rare, it’s good to be safe.

“If you’ve walked in downtown Aiken on Laurens Street and Richland Avenue during the evenings sometimes, there are some people out there, if you’re a female you wouldn’t want to be alone,” Cushman said.

Netplanner Systems won the contract to implement the security system downtown, focusing on The Alley Plaza Area. Mayor Rick Osbon announced the news during the State of the City address earlier this week. He said the security network will help to deter crime and help with the investigation of any crimes that do take place.

It’s good news for True Value Hardware’s owner who told us he’s been operating his own system for years.

“We already have our sets of cameras on our back lot and front,” said Det Haislip, True Value Hardware owner. “We’ve provided evidence of fender benders and to solve some mishaps out front.”

ADPS will be able to access live and recorded footage from any camera location still being decided. And the plan, paid for through the Transportation and Public Safety Improvement fund, will be a partnership with downtown businesses.

Haislip added, “If you have a night club or a bar or a restaurant, it’s inevitable that somebody is going to get ugly if they’ve been drinking a lot.”

Those who work downtown said being proactive is good. But it’s not just stores, people live in downtown Aiken too.

Haislip continued, “Once people get the word that ‘hey if you act up downtown, you’re on tape’ there’s no fighting that.”

The cameras are expected to be complete later in the summer.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps