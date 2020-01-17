Secretary of State’s Office and Georgia’s Cyber Center team up to protect Georgia’s electronic voting system from cybercrime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia’s Secretary of State Office is replacing the old voting system, with new high-tech equipment. It is expected to ensure folks that their vote is accurate and secure.

“These ballots can be recounted without the use of electronic equipment,” said The Dean for Augusta University School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, Dr. Alexander Schwarzmann. “A human being can recount these ballots, and compare the results with what the machines reported.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his office will be working with The Georgia Cyber Center to protect the new system against cyber attacks.

“As long as they are not connected to anything, there is no possibility of interference on election day,” said Dr. Schwarzmann.

Dr. Schwarzmann told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, they are going to create a replica of the electronic system, and try to hack it.

“It is a difficult and unpredictable process because nobody knows ahead of time, what is the weak link,” said Dr. Schwarzmann.

The School of Computer and Cyber Sciences Dean says whatever the weak link is will be addressed to the Secretary of State Office. The goal is to increase the voter’s confidence in the outcome of the elections.

“As soon as we find any, and we probably will since there is no perfect system, we will advise the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Dr. Schwarzmann. “Together, we will develop safe use procedures.”

Dr.Schwarzmann adds it’s important for voters to verify that your selections accurate in the printed ballot.