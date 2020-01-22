Secretary of State Mark Hammond to speak in McCormick

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be the featured speaker at the Talmadge Center on Thursday, Feb. 6. The menu will include: side salad, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and butter, red velvet cake, sweet and unsweetened tea, lemonade, coffee, water.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin before 7.

The Office of the Secretary of State maintains the official record of filings for business corporations, nonprofit corporations, limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships and limited liability companies. In addition, this office examines and files state trademarks, maintains the state notary public database, and issues commissions for elected officials and those appointed by the governor.

The Secretary of State’s Office is also responsible for issuing all statewide cable franchises and serves as the repository for several types of municipal filings. The office handles the incorporation of municipalities and special purpose districts, the annexations of land, and the escheatment of real property in South Carolina. Finally, the Secretary of State’s Office regulates charitable organizations, professional fundraisers, nonprofit raffles, business opportunities, and employment agencies.

The event is sponsored by the McCormick County Republican Party, and everyone is invited to attend.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.