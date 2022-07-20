WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A second woman is wanted for questioning in the Simon Powell murder investigation.

43-year-old Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy is wanted for questioning only at this time in relation to the Simon Powell murder case. She is believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama.

38-year-old Stacey Welch was recently wanted for questioning with a $30,000 reward offered to those in the community who could help locate her. She was arrested and charged earlier this month and charged in connection with Simon Powell’s disappearance and murder, 6 years after he went missing.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the body of Simon Powell. The latest update was sent from the BCSO Monday,

Over the weekend we have identified another pond that is a point of interest in this case. Our investigators along with EMA will work this area today and see what develops .As we work the area I will keep you all informed of any developments that may arise. The area we are working is located on private property and is considered part of a crime scene and is not accessible to anyone other than those individuals working this case so the location will not be disclosed at this time. Our focus is on finding the remains of Mr. Powell and bringing his family and friends closure. CAPT. JIMMY WYLDS, BURKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

If you have any information regarding Crystal Simmons Mundy’s whereabouts, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633.

Simon Powell, Stacey Welch

Below is a timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and murder of Simon Powell: