Second person charged in shooting death of Aiken teenager

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of an Aiken teen.

Aiken County Public Safety investigators arrested and charged 20-year-old Kemontee Davonta Blocker in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joseph Copeland.

The shooting occurred April 25, 2021 on the 500 block of Barnwell Avenue near Kershaw Street at Stoney-Gallman Homes. Blocker was located Wednesday, May 5, 2021 and was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.