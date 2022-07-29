AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A second person was arrested after a kidnapping in Richmond County.

25-year-old Tatiana Mayes was arrested Friday after a kidnapping from a Family Dollar.

Mayes and the other suspect, Kadarius Cheatham, allegedly drove up to the victim in a dark colored SUV, claiming that the victim shot him earlier that night. The victim, stated to have no idea what Cheatham was talking about.

The victim then stated Mayes got out of the vehicle, and then both Cheatham and Mayes kidnapped him, by putting a plastic bag over his head.

The victim was able to escape and ran through the woods. While he was running away, Cheatham shot him in the arm.

Cheatham was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Kidnapping, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Crime.