Second deadly night club shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A couple weeks into January, Augusta has already seen two night club shootings that resulted in death. Residents near Club Viral shared with me they haven’t experienced any problems with the night club being across the street until 20-year-old Traquan Salley’s life was taken.

“It’s very sad particularly when you think about the age of the young man that you’re speaking of. He’s in the same age range of my children,” says Janice Allen, who lives in Augusta.

20-year-old Traquan Salley was shot at least once outside of Club Viral on Laney Walker Blvd around 2 a.m., according to Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr.

Salley was shot in the neck and drove himself to Augusta University’ Medical center. Shortly later, he died at the hospital. Residents around the area says this is out of the norm.

“We consider ourselves a safe, serene area. Most days it’s just as quiet as it is that you see it right now. Unfortunately around the corner it’s something totally different,” says Allen.

“We have a few new people that moved in this area that I’ve noticed, but they stay to themselves, so we don’t see all of that over here, so it’s usually quiet like this. So that’s new to me,” says Terrance Howard, who lives in Augusta.

Later that afternoon, investigators learned 27-year-old Dameun Sanders was also shot.

30-year-old Danell Sanders has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in a connection with the shooting incident.

This would make Augusta’s second night club shooting in a month..the first being at Private Eye Club. All victims in their twenties.

“That’s something out of our control, but what we can do is just continue to stay prayerful and be an example for these young people,” says Howard.

Residents in the area who did not wish to be on camera say they were unaware of incident, but it raises concern being close in proximity to the night club. They say it’s going to take more than law enforcement to turn youth violence around.

“It’s going to take a collaborative effort between police, churches, neighborhoods, families. We just have to get to the point that we value life enough not to in a snap like that just take somebody else’s life,” says Allen.