Second Amazon facility coming to Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Commissioners and the Development Authority of Colombia announced plans to open a second Amazon facility in Columbia County.

The facility will be 278,000 square feet and will employ hundreds of full-time and part-time employees. The starting wage is $15 per hour and a variety of benefits will be offered from day one.

Columbia County Board of Commissioners Chairman Doug Duncan said, “Columbia County greatly appreciates Amazon’s continued investment in our community. “Job creation is our number one economic development priority. Amazon’s new facility will provide hundreds of new jobs providing opportunities to our residents and the region. I commend the County staff and the Development Authority of Columbia County for making this project possible.”

The facility is already under construction in White Oak Business Park on I-20. The facility is expected to be open later this year.

Sudheer Bayanker, director of operations for the new Amazon sortation center said, “Amazon is excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with a sortation center that will help with critical package sortation needs, enabling the efficient shipping and delivery our customers love and providing hundreds of jobs for the Columbia County workforce. This new sortation center represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

Amazon has invested more than $3.2 billion in Georgia since 2010. Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said, “Georgia is ideally suited to handle the exponentially increasing growth in e-commerce, and we appreciate Amazon’s continued investments in our state that create job opportunities for Georgians. Their decision to reinvest in Columbia County’s White Oak Business Park is a testament to the support they have experienced from the community, the workforce in the region, and the relationships that the state and our local partners have fostered with our job-stimulating private-sector partners.”

Kerry Bridges, Chairmen of the Development Authority of Columbia County said, “Amazon’s continued growth is a testament to the local leadership, county support, and the partnership between Columbia County and the Development Authority of Columbia County. This project will provide needed jobs to the region and offer those looking for a part-time option a quality opportunity. We are proud to continue to work with Amazon as they grow in Columbia County.”